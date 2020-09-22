All four occupants of a fleeing vehicle in a police pursuit Tuesday afternoon in Joplin were taken to a hospital with injuries after the vehicle crashed into a truck.
Capt. Will Davis of the Joplin Police Department said the pursuit began when an officer attempted to stop a vehicle near the intersection of Fourth Street and Range Line Road for traffic violations and the driver failed to stop. The pursuit ended when the vehicle ran a red light at the intersection of Seventh Street and Illinois Avenue and crashed into a southbound truck, Davis said.
Two of the occupants of the fleeing vehicle were taken to a hospital with serious injuries and two were transported with minor injuries. The two occupants of the truck escaped injury, police said.
Davis said charges are pending against the driver of the fleeing vehicle, Donny R. Cook, 26, following his treatment for injuries, and the accident remains under investigation by the department's major crash team.
