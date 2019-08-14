Both drivers were injured in a two-vehicle crash at 4:40 p.m. Tuesday on U.S. Highway 54, a mile west of Dederick in Vernon County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Charles L. Croan, 34, of Walker, suffered serious injuries and was flown by medical helicopter to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin. Isaiah W. Miller, 26, of Holstein, Iowa, was taken by ambulance to the same hospital with moderate injuries.
Croan was driving an eastbound vehicle and attempting to make a left turn when his vehicle was struck in the rear by Miller's eastbound car, the patrol said.
• A Joplin woman was injured when she was struck by a van at 2:27 p.m. Wednesday on State Line Road, 2 miles west of Joplin in Jasper County, according to the state patrol.
Melissa K. Chelsey, 47, was taken by ambulance to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin.
Jenica N. Gregory, 36, of Diamond, struck Chelsey with the vehicle she was driving as she was backing up on the road, the patrol said.
• A Joplin teen was injured in a two-vehicle collision at 9:10 a.m. Wednesday beyond Joplin city limits on West 45th Street in Newton County, the state patrol said.
Westley S. Shaner, 18, was taken to Mercy Hospital Joplin with minor injuries.
He was riding an eastbound scooter that ran into the rear of a vehicle driven by Robert O. Sill, 86, of Joplin, when Sill came to an abrupt stop, the patrol said.
