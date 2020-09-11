A resident of Verona was injured in a single-vehicle accident at 4 a.m. Friday on Farm Road 2000, a mile east of Monett in Barry County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Jason Nelson, 38, was taken by private vehicle to Mercy Hospital Aurora with moderate injuries.
He was driving an eastbound car that ran off the road, stuck a tree and overturned when he swerved to miss a deer in the roadway, the patrol said.
• A teenager from Noel was injured in a singe-vehicle wreck at 8:50 p.m. Thursday on Missouri Highway 59, a quarter-mile south of Ginger Blue in McDonald County, the state patrol said.
Carson N. Allman, 18, was taken by private vehicle to Integris Hospital in Grove, Oklahoma, with minor injuries.
Allman was driving a southbound pickup truck that ran off the road on a curve, struck a rock bluff and overturned, the patrol said.
• A Neosho man was injured in a single-vehicle crash at 7:55 p.m. Thursday on Missouri Highway 86, about 5 miles east of Neosho in Newton County, the state patrol said.
Daniel B. Butcher-Laurie, 24, was taken to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin with moderate injuries.
He was driving an eastbound vehicle that ran off the road and overturned, the patrol said.
• A Kansas man was injured in a motorcycle accident at 1:45 p.m. Thursday on Highway 90, about 4 miles west of Washburn in Barry County, according to the patrol.
Philip S. Gray, 69, of Topeka, Kansas, was taken to the Northwest Medical Center in Bentonvile, Arkansas, with serious injuries.
Gray was riding a westbound motorcycle that overturned when he struck a dog in the roadway. the patrol said.
