Four Neosho residents were injured in a two-vehicle accident about 10:40 p.m. Thursday on Business Loop 49, just west of the Joplin city limits in Newton County, according to the Missouri State Highwsay Patrol.
Mirella Ortega, 34, driver of one of the vehicles, and three passengers, Esmeralda Ortega, 19, Jasmin Ortega, 17, and a 13-year-old juvenile boy were taken to Mercy Hospital Joplin with minor injuries. The driver of the other vehicle, Alexander M. Ball, 18, was not injured.
The accident occurred, according to the patrol, when the southbound Ball vehicle hit the Ortega vehicle in the rear.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.