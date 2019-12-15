Three Southwest Missouri residents were injured in a two-vehicle crash about 12:20 p.m. Sunday on Highway 37, about 2 miles south of Washburn, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
A 3-year-old boy who was a passenger in a vehicle driven by Johnny L. Eggleston, 39, of Seligman, was taken to Mercy Hospital Springfield with serious injuries. A 12-year-girl and a 33-year-old Rogersville resident, Patricia Thompson, both passengers in a vehicle driven by Jorge J. Habet, 40, of Rogersville, were taken to Mercy Hospital Cassville with minor injuries.
The patrol said the northbound Eggleston van stopped in traffic and was struck from behind by the Habet vehicle.
• An 80-year-old Seligman resident was injured in a two-vehicle wreck at 9:35 a.m. Sunday on Highway 37 in Seligman in Barry County, according to the state patrol.
William C. Jordan, a passenger in a northbound vehicle driven by Ronald R. Olds, 63, of Seligman, was taken to Mercy Hospital Cassville with minor injuries.
The state patrol said an eastbound vehicle driven by Brandon W. Waterman, 34, of Seligman, pulled into the path of the Olds vehicle.
