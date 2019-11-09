Two Carthage men were injured in a one-vehicle accident at 1:54 a.m. Saturday on Seventh Street, a half-mile east of Duenweg in Jasper County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported.
Pedro L. Galindo, 26, was eastbound when the vehicle he was driving ran off the road and into the ditch, according to the patrol. Galindo sustained minor injuries. A passenger, Angel Martinez, 23, was taken to Mercy Hospital Joplin with moderate injuries.
• A Goodman man was injured at 5:15 a.m. Saturday on U.S. Highway 59, 2 miles south of Anderson in McDonald County.
According to the patrol, Liwy Diras, 18, was northbound when the vehicle he was driving ran off the side of the road, then returned to the road and overturned. He was taken to Freeman Health System in Joplin with minor injuries.
• A Carthage teenager was injured at 9:10 a.m. Saturday on U.S. Highway 59 near Fidelity in Jasper County, the patrol reported.
Tiffani P. Taylor, 19, was northbound when the car she was driving ran off the road and struck an embankment, according to the patrol. She was taken to Mercy Hospital Carthage with minor injuries.
