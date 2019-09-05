A Neosho teen suffered serious injuries in a two-vehicle accident at 8 a.m. Thursday on Missouri Highway 59 near the city limits of Neosho, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Charles D. Merrell, 18, was taken by ambulance to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin.
Merrell was riding a northbound motorcycle when an eastbound semitruck made a left turn from Business Loop 49 onto Highway 59 and into his path. He was forced to lay the motorcycle down and was thrown beneath the trailer of the semitruck, according to the patrol.
The patrol's initial report lists the driver of the semitruck as unknown.
• An Anderson man suffered minor injuries in a motorcycle crash at 7:50 p.m. Wednesday on Route NN, 1 mile north of Anderson in McDonald County, the patrol said.
Justin T. Coffman, 31, was taken to Freeman Neosho Hospital.
He was riding an eastbound motorcycle that ran off the road and overturned, according to the patrol.
• Two people suffered minor injuries in a single-vehicle wreck at 6:08 p.m. Wednesday on Kodiak Road, 1 mile west of Neosho in Newton County, the patrol said.
Driver Lloyd W. Courtney, 19, of Neosho, and his passenger, Christian A. Courtney, 15, of Goodman, were taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Joplin.
Their northbound car ran off the road and struck a mailbox and tree, according to the patrol.
