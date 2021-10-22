Four Joplin teenagers were injured in a single-vehicle accident at 6:30 p.m. Thursday on County Road 170, about 2 miles west of Carthage in Jasper County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
The driver of the vehicle, Leala A. Bowers, 18, and two of her passengers — a 16-year-old girl and a 17-year-old girl — were taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Joplin with serious injuries. A third passenger, a 15-year-old girl, was flown by medical helicopter to Mercy Hospital Springfield. The names of the three passengers were not released by the patrol because they are juveniles.
Their southbound car ran off the road, striking an embankment and a fence before overturning, the patrol said.
• A 16-year-old boy from Richards was injuries in a single-vehicle accident at 6:24 p.m. Thursday on the East Outer Road of Interstate 49, about 3 miles north of Lamar in Barton County, the state patrol said.
The teen was flown by medical helicopter to Mercy Hospital Springfield with serious injuries.
He was driving a northbound vehicle that ran off the road, struck a culvert and overturned, the patrol said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.