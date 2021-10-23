Four Joplin teenagers were seriously injured in a one-car accident at 6:30 p.m. Thursday on County Road 170 about 2 miles west of Carthage in Jasper County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported.
Leala A. Bowers, 18, was southbound when her car ran off the right side of the road, struck an embankment and fence, and overturned, according to the patrol.
Bowers and two unidentified passengers, ages 16 and 17, were taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Joplin, all in serious condition. A fourth passenger, age 15, also unidentified, was taken by medical helicopter to Mercy Hospital Springfield, also in serious condition.
• A Lamar resident was injured in a single-vehicle crash about 1:30 p.m. Saturday on Highway 160, about 2 miles east of Lamar in Barton County, according to the state patrol.
Charles M. Parker, 44, was take to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin with serious injuries.
The crash occurred, according to the patrol, the westbound Parker vehicle slid off of the road, overturned and came to rest on its top.
• A Bixby, Oklahoma, man was injured in a single-vehicle accident about 11 a.m. Saturday on Interstate 44 about 10 miles west of Sarcoxie in Jasper County, according to the patrol.
Jordan T. Howerton, 29, was taken to Mercy Hospital Carthage with minor injuries.
The accident occurred, according to the patrol, when the eastbound vehicle ran off the road and struck a guardrail.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.