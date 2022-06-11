Both drivers were injured in a two-vehicle crash at 11:52 a.m. Friday on Route AA, a mile south of Carterville on Route AA in Jasper County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Brenda L. Southard, 61, of Carthage, and Kayla Keeper, 30, of Joplin, were taken to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin with moderate injuries.
Southard was driving a westbound pickup truck and pulled into the path of Keeper's northbound car, the patrol said.
• Two people were injured in a single-vehicle crash at 8:05 a.m. Friday on Missouri Highway 59, a half-mile south of Lanagan in McDonald County, the state patrol said.
Kikoa J. Cepeda, 21, of Neosho, and Rayleen Basiga, 24, of Southwest City, were taken by ambulance to Freeman Neosho Hospital with minor injuries.
They were both passengers in a northbound vehicle driven by Vincent P. Castro, 25, of Neosho, that ran off the road and struck an embankment, the patrol said.
