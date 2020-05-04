COLUMBUS, Kan. — The Cherokee County Sheriff's Department arrested a fourth suspect this past weekend in the January burglary of some storage units in Riverton, Kansas.
Christopher Whitney, 36, was arrested Friday afternoon when investigators served a search warrant at a property on Sable Drive in the southeastern part of the county. Whitney was taken to the Cherokee County Jail on charges of burglary, theft, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Search warrants have been conducted in recent weeks in connection with an investigation of the burglary of the storage units. The searches have led to the recovery of stolen property, the seizure of methamphetamine and cocaine and the arrest of three other suspects on burglary and drug charges: Charles Miller III, 65, Robert Ferguson, 43, and Tammy Hamm, 45.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.