NEOSHO, Mo. — The Newton County Sheriff’s Department is working to prepare schools for the worst possible scenarios, and Freeman Health System and the Children’s Miracle Network came forward to help Thursday.
With money from the CMN and work by employees of Freeman, the sheriff’s office was able to distribute 18 “active shooter trauma kits” to the five school districts in Newton County outside Joplin.
Skip Harper, Freeman Health System health and safety officer, built the kits himself and included in them five hand tourniquets, trauma dressings, abdominal pads, Bloodstop gauze, trauma sheers, pulse oximeters, tape and gloves — enough supplies to provide aid for five gunshot wounds or victims. The kits are designed to be used by someone with limited medical training until help arrives.
“For many of our rural schools, there is typically a delay in EMS being able to reach the victim,” Harper said. “Children are not just small adults, and the effect of physical trauma can be much more significant for a child than an adult. The importance of being able to respond rapidly to provide first aid can be the difference between life and death, especially for pediatric patients.”
Newton County Sheriff Chris Jennings said distributing the kits, valued at about $150 each, was an effort to get the tools that might be needed in case of a traumatic medical emergency to as many places as possible across the county.
“We were originally looking into purchasing the kits," Jennings said. "The ones we buy commercially are probably $350 or $400."
Harper said that by building them himself, Freeman and the sheriff’s office were able to make the Children’s Miracle Network’s money go further.
“Without Children’s Miracle Network, we couldn’t make this happen,” Harper said. “This is your local donations staying local. This is the residents of Newton and Jasper counties, the hospital employees, they’ve put their money in every year. You get to see it here in the community.”
Scott Charlton, director of curriculum and instruction at the East Newton School District, said he was happy to accept three trauma kits.
"It’s awesome,” Charlton said. “Anytime we can try to minimize any kind of emergency — it doesn’t have to be a school shooter, something could happen in shop class and we’ll have something available to help treat the problem."
Charlton said his district also appreciated the training offered by the Newton County Sheriff’s Department on using the kits.
Deputy Dan Martin, compliance and warrants officer for the department, has been offering “tactical medical” training to other police departments as well as school districts to teach people how to use the items in those trauma kits to start the treatment for serious injuries no matter what they might be.
Martin said that as the tactical medical officer for the district, he found out that school districts had limited supplies and training for dealing with mass casualty and trauma events, so he asked Harper, with Freeman, if he could help.
“The last thing I want is for something to happen to a community member or a kid in one of these schools, and we don’t have anything there,” Martin said. “The more safety equipment we have out there, there’s more of a chance of being able to have it when we need it as opposed to not having it when we need it.”
Martin also offered to teach school employees a four-hour version of the eight-hour tactical class he teaches at the sheriff’s office and to other law enforcement officers.
Charlton said 17 teachers at East Newton had taken the class and that the district’s goal was to have all teachers take it.
“It’s a four- to five-hour commitment when we do it,” Charlton said. “But we’ll try to accommodate it in our professional development time so they can come in and train everyone so everyone in the district is on the same page.”
Jennings said the kits and the training are parts of an initiative by his office to better prepare schools for the unthinkable. And they’re talking now about offering the same training and support to churches and other places where people gather.
“This is something we started this past year,” Jennings said. “I sent some people into this training, and it was such good training they decided it would be a good idea to share it with the schools and other departments. That brought us to the logical next step: We need to talk about with the schools about what we're going to do in an active shooter situation and make sure everyone is on the same page.”
Jennings said places like Newton County and Southwest Missouri can’t just hope something like that won’t happen here.
“It’s been going on for years," Jennings said. "It’s in the forefront of everyone’s mind. It seems like every time something happens, it’s in a place like us. Everyone thinks it won’t happen where they’re at, just like in Texas, so it’s better to be prepared. We take the safety of the children of Newton County as a top priority, and anything we can do whether it be getting medical kits or training teachers, we’re going to be doing it.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.