PINEVILLE, Mo. — Authorities in McDonald County arrested a fugitive wanted in two states Tuesday at a house in Pineville, recovering a couple of stolen vehicles in the process.
Sheriff Michael Hall said in a news release that deputies and Pineville marshals located Cecil H. Smith, 38, of Rogers, Arkansas, at a house in Pineville and arrested him on felony warrants issued in McDonald County and Benton County, Arkansas.
The sheriff said Smith has been linked to several thefts of vehicles, and with his arrest, officers recovered a Ford F-350 that had been stolen in Arkansas from Liberty Utilities and a brush truck that had been taken from the Cowskin Fire Department in Delaware, Oklahoma.
