A Galena, Kansas, man is facing an array of charges after a stolen vehicle pursuit Thursday morning in Kansas.
The Cherokee County Sheriff's Department said Hunter Hayes-Bebee, 24, was taken into custody after a pursuit that began about 9 a.m. in Galena and ended off Highway 166 east of Baxter Springs, Kansas.
Hayes-Beebe purportedly was in possession of a car that had been reported stolen in Joplin when a Galena police officer tried to pull him over and he sped through town. When he ran off the road near Baxter Springs, he got out and ran, the sheriff's office said.
Cherokee County deputies, Galena and Baxter Springs police and the Kansas Highway Patrol corralled the suspect in a wooded area south of the highway until he was located and taken into custody.
He was taken to the Cherokee County Jail and held on charges of possessing a stolen vehicle, criminal use of a weapon, fleeing and interference with law enforcement, reckless driving, driving while his license was suspended, having no insurance, and illegal registration.
