A Columbus, Kansas, man wanted by authorities in connection with failure to comply with bond conditions led authorities in Missouri and Kansas on a vehicle pursuit before being captured Tuesday afternoon.
The Cherokee County Sheriff's Department said deputies were searching for 49-year-old Steven D. Tyner when information surfaced that he was in Joplin.
Acting in concert with Missouri law enforcement officers, an attempt was made to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle Tyner was driving, but he fled into Kansas southeast of Crestline before Cherokee County deputies were able to perform a tactical vehicle maneuver that caused his vehicle to spin out, the sheriff's office said in a news release.
Tyner was arrested and taken to the Cherokee County Jail, where he was being held on the felony warrant over bond compliance and new charges of fleeing law enforcement, aggravated assault on an officer, and possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
Tyner had been free on bond, having been arrested in December 2022 on charges of, among other things, attempted murder in the stabbing of a woman on a property north of Galena, Kansas. The woman was treated at a Joplin hospital and released at the time.
