SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A federal judge on Tuesday sentenced a reputed member of the Joplin Honkies gang to 20 years in prison on drug-dealing and firearm convictions.
At a sentencing hearing in federal court in Springfield, Judge Roseann Ketchmark ordered that Timothy A. Avey, 40, serve the term without parole for possessing pseudoephedrine with intent to manufacture methamphetamine, possessing meth with the intent to distribute and possessing a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking.
The defendant had pleaded guilty to the charges Oct. 4, 2021.
The convictions concern a search warrant the Ozarks Drug Enforcement Team served on Avey's residence on June 18, 2019, and a traffic stop conducted by Joplin police on Aug. 29, 2019, while he remained under surveillance.
The search warrant turned up 1.38 grams of meth, 33 pseudoephedrine pills used to manufacture meth, 10 psilocybin mushrooms and a firearm in the defendant's home, and he purportedly admitted to investigators at the time that he was selling 8 ounces of meth a day, according to a news release from the U.S. attorney's office in Springfield.
Avey was free on bond when he was stopped two months later and found to be in possession of four bags of meth weighing 144 grams, 15.1 grams, 1.7 grams and 1.4 grams, according to the U.S. attorney's office.
The convictions pertain to just two of eight arrests of the defendant for drug dealing-related activities in 2019 and 2020, the U.S. attorney's office said.
He was arrested May 26, 2019, in the theft of items from a store while in possession of 24.2 grams of meth and some heroin, pills and marijuana. He purportedly sold meth to a confidential law enforcement source in June 2019 and was stopped by law enforcement Aug. 21, 2019, in alleged possession of 135 grams of meth.
On April 26, 2020, he purportedly threw components of a meth lab from the bed of his truck while trying to flee an officer, and during another attempt to flee from a traffic stop Oct. 26, 2020, he crashed into the hand railing of a church with a meth lab in his car. Between those two arrests, he had been stopped June 28, 2020, while in possession of 104 grams of meth, according to authorities.
