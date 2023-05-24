WEBB CITY, Mo. — A man wanted on felony warrants was arrested Tuesday night after a standoff with police that concluded when special response teams fired CS gas into the residence in Webb City where he was holed up.
Don Melton, Webb City's chief of police, said in a news release the incident began when officers spotted Tyretha D. Smith, 29, entering a residence in the 600 block of North Main Street.
Because the suspect had two outstanding warrants and a history of carrying a firearm, officers surrounded the residence and called for him to come out, Melton said. Two women and three children came out, but not Smith, he said.
Webb City police and Jasper County Sheriff's Department special response teams that responded to the scene used CS gas, or tear gas, to force Smith to come out.
One of the women who emerged from the house, Christine Lamberth, 43, of Joplin, was arrested on a Jasper County warrant citing trafficking in stolen identities, on a Newton County warrant in a parole violation case and on a Cass County warrant in a case of driving with a revoked license. The other woman was served a warrant for a traffic offense.
The children were turned over to a relative who was at the scene, Melton said.
Smith's outstanding warrants cited failure to show up in court on a felony count of discharging a firearm at a vehicle and violating parole granted in a drug possession case. Melton said additional charges of resisting arrest and possession of a controlled substance were being sought on him in connection with Tuesday's incident.
