The Jasper County prosecutor's office Wednesday dismissed a felony domestic assault charge that a Joplin man was facing when his girlfriend failed to show up to testify against him at a preliminary hearing.
Tyler D. Walton, 19, was scheduled for a preliminary hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court on a count of first-degree domestic assault. The prosecutor's office said the charge was being dismissed instead due to a lack of cooperation on the part of the victim.
A probable-cause affidavit filed in the case had maintained that Walton got angry with his girlfriend Dec. 15, grabbed her by the arm and punched her three times in the face. She suffered both facial bone fractures and an arm injury in the assault, according to the affidavit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.