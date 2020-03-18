One woman was arrested and charged with stabbing her boyfriend while a second woman is being sought for doing the same to her boyfriend in a separate domestic disturbance this past weekend in Joplin.
Talashia N. Powell, 17, of Joplin, was arrested and charged with first-degree domestic assault after the stabbing of Sammy Rono, 26, of Joplin, Saturday morning at a residence in the 1400 block of West Eighth Street.
Police Cpl. Ben Cooper said Powell and Rono got into an argument that started in the parking lot of the Walmart store in Webb City and continued as they returned home to Joplin. The argument allegedly culminated with Powell stabbing Rono in the back with a chef’s knife.
Cooper said Rono suffered a relatively minor cut, for which he did not require transport to a hospital.
Police are still seeking a female suspect in the stabbing early Saturday morning of Bryan Chandler, 40, of Joplin. Chandler’s girlfriend is accused of slashing him across the abdomen with a kitchen knife during a domestic dispute in the 1500 block of South Missouri Avenue.
Cooper said Chandler was taken to Freeman Hospital West, where several staples were required to close the wounds. The girlfriend had left when police arrived at the address and had not been located by Monday afternoon, according to Cooper.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.