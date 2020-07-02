The Jasper County prosecutor's office dismissed a felony domestic assault charge that a rural Carthage man was facing when his girlfriend declined to testify against him.
A charge of second-degree domestic assault on Ryan A. Schrader, 29, was dismissed at a hearing Wednesday in Jasper County Circuit Court.
The defendant was arrested on the charge March 1 following a disturbance at the couple's apartment near Carthage. A probable-cause affidavit alleged that Schrader head-butted his girlfriend and threw her against a dryer. She had a bruise on her arm and swelling around an eye when a sheriff's deputy spoke with her, according to the affidavit.
