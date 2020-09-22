NEOSHO, Mo. — A judge decided at a preliminary hearing Monday in Newton County Circuit Court that there was probable cause for a Granby area man to stand trial in the rape of an underage girl.
Associate Judge Christine Rhoades ordered Shawn M. Harr, 22, to stand trial on a count of second-degree statutory rape. Harr originally faced a count of second-degree rape, but the charge was amended to statutory rape prior to Monday's hearing.
The defendant was 21 years old and the girl 15 at the time of the offense in July 2019. A probable-cause affidavit states that she informed him how old she was prior to meeting up with him, and he still went ahead with their rendezvous and had sexual intercourse with her. She later disclosed the matter to investigators during an interview at the Children's Center in Joplin, according to the affidavit.
The judge set the defendant's initial appearance in a trial division of the court on Oct. 20.
