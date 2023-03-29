NEOSHO, Mo. — A 44-year-old Newton County man has been ordered to stand trial on charges that he sexually abused a 6-year-old girl.
Rogers B. King III, of rural Granby, waived a preliminary hearing Monday in Newton County Circuit Court on counts of first-degree statutory rape, second-degree child molestation and sexual misconduct with a child under 15 years old.
The victim made an initial disclosure to child abuse investigators during an interview March 1, 2022, at the Children's Center in Joplin, according to a probable-cause affidavit. At that time, she said King tried to molest her but that she ran away.
In her first therapy session about three months later, she told her therapist that he had raped and molested her, according to a second probable-cause affidavit filed in the case.
Associate Judge Christina Rhoades has set April 12 for King's initial appearance on the charges in a trial division of the court.
