NEOSHO, Mo. — A 60-year-old man from Granby was arrested Sunday on suspicion that he robbed the Family Market grocery store in Neosho.
Police responded at 1:39 p.m. to a report of an armed robbery in progress inside the store at 201 N. Neosho Blvd. Witnesses reported that a man entered the store, pointed a handgun at the clerk on duty and demanded all the money in the cash register. He then ran from the store headed south and was seen getting into a black Volkswagen.
A description of the car and a partial license plate number were disseminated to law enforcement in the area, and a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper spotted a vehicle matching the description in Granby.
The driver, Ricky J. Collinsworth, was contacted and taken into custody when it was learned the car had been reported stolen by a family member. The driver's clothing matched the description of the robber, and a gun and cash were found inside the vehicle, according to a news release from Neosho police.
The Newton County prosecutor's office charged Collinsworth on Monday with first-degree robbery, armed criminal action, vehicle tampering and unlawful possession of a firearm. He was being held without bond pending an initial court appearance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.