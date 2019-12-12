NEOSHO, Mo. — A Granby man pleaded guilty Thursday to the sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl and was sentenced to prison.
Jared A. Lamontia, 36, pleaded guilty in Newton County Circuit Court to second-degree statutory sodomy in a deal with the prosecutor's office that called for sentence of 8 1/2 years. Circuit Judge Gregory Stremel accepted the plea bargain and assessed the defendant the agreed-upon length of term, ordering that the sentence run concurrent to any sentence he may be required to serve on a probation violation case in Texas County.
The Newton County prosecutor's office filed on Lamontia as a prior and persistent offender before the hearing, which rendered the defendant subject to an enhanced range of punishment for the class D felony offense. Assistant Prosecutor Kathleen Miller cited prior felony drug convictions in Jasper, Texas and Greene counties as grounds for the persistent offender status.
A probable-cause affidavit filed in the Newton County case states that Lamontia entered the bedroom of the girl on June 27 and sexually assaulted her. The girl told investigators that she tried unsuccessfully to kick him off of her.
Another teen, who reported seeing Lamontia enter the girl's bedroom, told investigators that he also saw him continually touching the girl while they were swimming.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.