A Granby man was killed in a two-vehicle crash just after 6 p.m. Wednesday on Route H in Newton County, about 4 miles east of Neosho, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
George W. Eads, 90, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Newton County coroner, the patrol said.
The patrol said Eads' eastbound vehicle failed to yield to a southbound vehicle driven by Jeffrey T. Parman, 25, of Rocky Comfort. Parman was taken by ambulance to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin with moderate injuries.
