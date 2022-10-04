A Granby man was killed and a passenger injured in a two-vehicle crash at 7:10 a.m. Tuesday on U.S. Highway 60 at Route HH, a mile east of Neosho in Newton County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Everett J. Harrison, 77, driver of a pickup truck, was pronounced dead at the scene by Deputy Coroner Jerry Deems. The passenger, Lisa M. Hanna, 44, was taken to Freeman Hospital West by ambulance with serious injuries.
The patrol reported that Harrison was northbound and pulled into the path of a tractor-trailer driven by Tyler C. Dabbs, 33, of Columbus, Kansas, who was eastbound on Highway 60.
• A Cassville woman was injured in a one-vehicle crash at 11:15 a.m. Tuesday on Missouri Highway 248, about 3 miles west of Jenkins in Barry County, according to the state patrol.
Barbara E. Phillips, 67, was taken by ambulance to Cox Hospital at Monett with minor injuries. The driver, Larry J. Phillips, 72, was not injured.
The patrol reported that the westbound Phillips vehicle ran off the right side of the road, striking some signs and a culvert.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.