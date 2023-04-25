NEOSHO, Mo. — A Granby man waived a preliminary hearing Tuesday on charges that he sexually abused a 13-year-old girl.
Associate Judge Christine Rhoades ordered Kenneth R. Shriver, 32, to stand trial on counts of first-degree statutory rape and statutory sodomy of a child under 14 years old. The judge set the defendant's initial appearance in a trial division of the court for May 31.
Shriver was arrested a year ago after an investigation by Granby police. A probable-cause affidavit states that the girl disclosed during an interview that he sexually assaulted her.
