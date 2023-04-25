NEOSHO, Mo. — A Granby man waived a preliminary hearing Tuesday on charges that he sexually abused a 13-year-old girl.

Associate Judge Christine Rhoades ordered Kenneth R. Shriver, 32, to stand trial on counts of first-degree statutory rape and statutory sodomy of a child under 14 years old. The judge set the defendant's initial appearance in a trial division of the court for May 31.

Shriver was arrested a year ago after an investigation by Granby police. A probable-cause affidavit states that the girl disclosed during an interview that he sexually assaulted her.

Tags

Trending Video

Jeff Lehr is an award-winning reporter for The Joplin Globe who covers the courts and crime beat. He can be reached at jlehr@joplinglobe.com.