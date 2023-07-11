NEOSHO, Mo. — The Newton County prosecutor's office was forced to dismiss a Granby man's statutory rape charge a second time this week due to an inability to produce the victim to testify at a preliminary hearing.
A charge of second-degree statutory rape on Shawn M. Harr, 24, was dismissed Monday in Newton County Circuit Court. Harr had been scheduled for a new preliminary hearing in the 4-year-old case, but the state was unable to secure the testimony of the victim in time for the hearing, Prosecutor Will Lynch said.
The defendant was first charged with second-degree rape after a 15-year-old girl disclosed that he had arranged a rendezvous with her during which they'd had sex. He was ordered to stand trial on an amended count of second-degree statutory rape in September 2020, but the charge was dismissed in April 2022 due to DNA test results still not having come in.
The statutory rape charge was refiled in November of last year once those DNA results were obtained. Lynch said prosecution of the case has been complicated by the victim's relocation to another state.
