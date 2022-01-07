A 16-year-old boy from Granby was injured in a single-vehicle accident at 4:49 p.m. Thursday on Route J, 5 miles east of Diamond in Newton County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
The boy, whose name was not released due to his status as a juvenile, was taken to Freeman Neosho Hospital with minor injuries.
He was driving an eastbound car that slid off the snow-covered roadway and struck a culvert, the patrol said.
