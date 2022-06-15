Residents are being asked to stay away from the Grand Falls area, which is closed until further notice, as search efforts resume for a man who went missing there on Tuesday.
City officials said law enforcement received reports just before 5 p.m. Tuesday of a man riding a raft who did not resurface after he went over Grand Falls. Emergency responders searched the area until about 9 p.m. Tuesday and were set to resume the search at 8 a.m. today.
The search is being directed by the Missouri State Highway Patrol Water Division.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.