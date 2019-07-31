An 18-year-old man reported being robbed Monday night at a Joplin motel.
Bryce K. Roach told police that he was with two friends in a room at the motel at 3600 S. Range Line Road when they heard a loud knocking on the door and someone yelling out in the hall.
Joplin police Sgt. Andy Blair said Roach and his friends locked themselves in the bathroom of the room and heard the glass in a window of their room breaking while they took cover there. Blair said when they came out of the bathroom, Roach's wallet and shoes were missing.
The incident remained under investigation Wednesday without any arrests having been made.
