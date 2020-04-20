A Webb City man pleaded guilty Monday to assaulting a deputy at the Jasper County Jail and is facing up to 15 years in prison.
Chase A. Milner, 19, pleaded guilty in Jasper County Circuit Court to a Class A felony count of first-degree assault in a plea deal capping the sentence he might receive at no more than 15 years. Circuit Judge David Mouton delayed formal acceptance or rejection of the plea deal pending completion of a sentencing assessment report. The judge set a sentence hearing June 29.
Milner was an inmate coming out of the shower in the booking area of the jail on June 5, 2016, when Deputy Brett Henson tried to get him to don a suicide prevention uniform. A probable-cause affidavit filed in the case states that Milner did not immediately comply with the deputy's commands but instead began drying his feet while using the suicide prevention uniform as a shield against the deputy's use of a stun gun.
The affidavit states that Milner subsequently punched Henson in the jaw, knocking him unconscious, and punched a second deputy in the head before being subdued by other deputies. Henson was taken to a hospital with a broken eye socket, according to the affidavit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.