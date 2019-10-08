A Carterville man pleaded guilty this week to a felony domestic assault charge in an agreement limiting the prison time he might be assessed to no more than four years.
Chad A. Moore, 31, changed his plea to guilty on a count of second-degree domestic assault at a hearing Monday in Jasper County Circuit Court. Moore's agreement would dismiss related counts of first-degree domestic assault and felony child endangerment as well as cap the sentence he is facing at four years.
Moore was charged with assaulting both his girlfriend, Kaysha M. Silva, 25, and her 2-year-old son during a domestic disturbance on July 19, 2018, at their home in Carterville. A probable-cause affidavit filed in the case states that she was holding her son when Moore began strangling her with a lanyard that was around her neck and that he kicked the boy aside to get at her.
Circuit Judge Gayle Crane delayed formal acceptance or rejection of the plea deal and ordered a sentencing assessment of the defendant. The judge has set a sentencing hearing for Dec. 9.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.