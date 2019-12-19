Guilty plea entered in Joplin murder case

Artilius Jordan downplayed his role in the fatal shooting of Sean Harris at his plea hearing Thursday and seemed anxious to position himself favorably with the court in advance of his sentencing a couple of months from now.
At one point, as Circuit Judge Gayle Crane was questioning him about the guilty plea he was entering and his understanding of his plea agreement, Jordan tried to lighten matters up with a seasonal exclamation to all those in the courtroom: "Merry Christmas and Happy New Year, everyone!"
A little later, when the judge asked if Jordan had any questions about the hearing, he replied: "Please have mercy on me."
The plea deal he accepted at the hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court calls for concurrent sentences of 20 years on a conviction for second-degree murder and seven years each on two counts of second-degree assault. The judge ordered a sentencing assessment and set a sentencing hearing for Feb. 10.
Jordan, 49, of Joplin, had been facing a first-degree murder count in the Dec. 24, 2017, slaying of Harris, 47, outside an apartment where Harris was staying at 627 S. Byers Ave. but was given the chance to plead to the second-degree count instead. The assault counts pertain to a pistol-whipping of his girlfriend, Megan Biggs, and the nonfatal shooting of another man, Joseph J. Czahor III, the same night.
Three related felony counts of armed criminal action would be dismissed under the terms of the plea bargain.
In accordance with court procedure at plea hearings, the judge asked Jordan to sum up what he was pleading to having done and drew from him a brief account of the night in question that seemed to claim the gun involved had been in the possession of the victim and had discharged twice during a struggle with Jordan, killing Harris more or less accidentally.
That account began: "I lent my friend a gun, and he didn't bring it back."
It continued in a vein clearly at odds with testimony at a preliminary hearing in April 2018 and with accounts from witnesses cited by Prosecutor Theresa Kenney at Thursday's hearing.
Moses Ramsey, 23, who goes by the street name "Teflon" and who turned state's witness at the preliminary hearing in exchange for his own murder charges in the case being dropped, told the court that he and Czahor were going to Oklahoma on Christmas Eve and stopped at Jordan's place to see if they could score some methamphetamine.
Jordan asked if they would give him a ride to where his car was because he needed a jump-start. As they were leaving his place, Jordan pulled out his gun and fired a shot into the ceiling of his home for no apparent reason, Ramsey told the court.
Ramsey testified that when they got to the apartment where Harris was staying, they spotted Jordan's girlfriend crossing the street and that Jordan followed her up some steps to the apartment where he ran into Harris. Ramsey told the court that Harris started toward Jordan as if he were going to hit him and that Jordan shot him. The two men fell, he said, as if Harris might have pulled Jordan down with him.
He testified that Jordan then stood up and shot Harris a second time. Czahor testified at the 2018 hearing that he heard four shots. Kenney told the court Thursday that Jordan shot Harris three times and that the victim died at Freeman Hospital West of a gunshot wound to the chest.
After the shooting, Jordan, his girlfriend and Ramsey got back in the truck and left with Czahor driving. Czahor testified at the 2018 hearing that he was told to pull over a short time later, and Jordan began pistol-whipping Biggs in the back seat of the extended-cab pickup truck.
Kenney told the court on Thursday that Jordan tried to shoot Biggs, missed and hit Czahor. According to testimony at the hearing in 2018, the round split into fragments passing through the head rest of the driver's seat; one of the fragments struck Czahor in the back.
Under questioning by the judge at the plea hearing as to his mental health, Jordan said that he is schizophrenic and takes medication for it. He said he had not received his medication that day but told the judge the missed dose was not affecting his ability to understand the proceedings.
Violent crime rule
In accordance with a Missouri law governing sentences meted out on convictions for violent crimes, Artilius Jordan will be required to serve 85 percent of his sentence, or 17 years, before he will be eligible for parole. But he will receive credit for almost two years spent in jail awaiting resolution of his case.
