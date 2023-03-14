A 57-year-old man took a plea offer this week in a child sexual abuse case that would effectively limit the prison time he might receive at no more than 10 years.
David T. Gallowich, of Joplin, pleaded guilty Monday in Jasper County Circuit Court to second-degree statutory rape of a girl in the summer of 2020 when she was younger than 17.
Gallowich's plea agreement with the prosecutor's office would dismiss related counts of first-degree statutory rape and fourth-degree child molestation. Circuit Judge Gayle Crane delayed formal acceptance or rejection of the plea deal pending a sentencing hearing May 15.
The affidavit further alleged that he had been forcibly raping her since 2017, both in Missouri and another state. The dismissed molestation charge referred to an act committed in October 2020.
