A 56-year-old Joplin man is facing the likelihood of some prison time after pleading guilty this week to a reduced charge stemming from a shooting incident a year ago.
Johnnie A. Matchell pleaded guilty Monday in Jasper County Circuit Court to a Class C felony count of attempted second-degree assault in connection with a disturbance involving a weapon May 12, 2020, at his residence on North Travis Acres Road.
Officers went to the defendant's home after another man told them Matchell fired a shotgun at his vehicle and tried to break his windshield with the gun.
Officers purportedly found a shotgun with a bent barrel and broken stock during a safety sweep of Matchell's residence. They also spotted a second shotgun with the serial number rubbed off and a third with a barrel 4 inches shorter than allowed by law. That particular shotgun had been reported stolen, according to a probable-cause affidavit.
Matchell had been facing a more serious Class B felony count of unlawful use of a weapon. He pleaded down to attempted assault on that count, with his plea deal calling for dismissal of two related counts of unlawful possession of a firearm as a felon with a prior drug conviction and unlawful possession of an illegal weapon.
His plea deal calls for a seven-year sentence with the court to review the case after 120 days for possible placement on probation. Circuit Judge Gayle Crane ordered a sentencing assessment of the defendant and set his sentencing hearing for Sept. 27.
