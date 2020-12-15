A 24-year-old defendant has pleaded guilty to weapon and child endangerment charges in a shooting incident Feb. 27 on the northwest side of Joplin.
Zachary F. Tallie, of Joplin, pleaded guilty Monday in Jasper County Circuit Court to a Class B felony count of unlawful use of a weapon and a Class C felony count of child endangerment in a plea deal dismissing two first-degree assault charges and two counts of armed criminal action.
Judge Gayle Crane delayed formal acceptance or rejection of the plea agreement and ordered a sentencing assessment of the defendant. A sentencing hearing was set for Feb. 8. The defendant faces up to 15 years in prison on the weapon charge and up to seven years on the endangerment charge.
Tallie is accused of firing a shotgun loaded with birdshot at a vehicle from another vehicle near Lone Elm Road and Hickory Hills Drive. Tallie, a passenger in a vehicle driven by his girlfriend, shot at a Cadillac occupied by Eric Smith and a 16-year-old passenger, according to a probable-cause affidavit. The birdshot struck the Cadillac's trunk and bumper.
The victims, both of whom escaped injury, drove to a nearby residence and ran inside, according to the affidavit.
