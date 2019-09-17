A 31-year-old defendant pleaded guilty Monday to assault and resisting arrest charges in connection with an incident at the Souls Harbor shelter in Joplin.
Brandon L. Schriner pleaded guilty in Jasper County Circuit Court to second-degree domestic assault and resisting arrest in a plea agreement limiting the sentences he might receive to five years for the assault and two years for resisting arrest and calling for the terms to run concurrently.
Circuit Judge Gayle Crane delayed formal acceptance or rejection of the plea agreement and ordered a sentencing assessment of the defendant. The judge set a sentencing hearing for Nov. 4.
On March 31, Schriner pushed Kevin W. Elbert, 54, of Carthage, up against a wall and choked him when he was asked to leave the shelter at 915 S. Main St. Police were called, and he tried to flee on a moped as officers arrived at the shelter and threw objects at the officers as they pursued, according to a probable-cause affidavit. Elbert was treated at a hospital after the incident.
