A Joplin man pleaded guilty Monday to trafficking in stolen identities in a plea agreement that would cap the prison time he might receive at 10 years.
Brandon M. Jones, 41, pleaded guilty to the charge in Jasper County Circuit Court in a deal dismissing a related count of forgery. Judge Gayle Crane delayed formal acceptance or rejection of the plea bargain and ordered the completion of a sentencing assessment of the defendant prior to his sentencing hearing Oct. 19.
Jones, who has prior convictions for burglary, forgery and theft, is being prosecuted as a prior and persistent offender.
The defendant was a passenger in a vehicle stopped by a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper for an equipment violation Aug. 2, 2017, on Jaguar Road in Jasper County. A probable-cause affidavit states that the trooper could smell an odor associated with the use of methamphetamine as he approached the SUV and observed the driver "frantically reaching" toward the center console.
The driver admitted being under the influence of drugs and was arrested before the trooper made contact with the other occupants of the vehicle.
Jones, who was sitting in the back seat, purportedly exuded an odor of meth, and a search of his person turned up a meth pipe, syringe, a counterfeit $100 bill, seven driver's licenses, six Social Security cards, a credit card, an insurance card and an electronic benefits card, all belonging to other people, according to the affidavit.
