A Joplin father pleaded guilty to an amended count of child endangerment this week in the suspected abuse of his 2-month-old son.
James G. Steward, 38, pleaded guilty Monday in Jasper County Circuit Court to a felony count of child endangerment in a plea deal capping the sentence he might be assessed at five years and allowing his defense attorney to argue for a suspended imposition of sentence.
Judge David Mouton delayed formal acceptance or rejection of the plea bargain pending completion of a sentencing assessment and set a sentencing hearing for June 12.
Steward became frustrated with his baby boy's continued crying after a diaper change Aug. 26, 2021, and slapped his cheek and shook him, according to a probable-cause affidavit filed with the charge after an investigation by Joplin police and state child abuse workers.
A medical exam of the baby the following day found bruises on his back, shoulders, arms and cheek and a broken blood vessel in one of his eyes, according to the affidavit. Steward admitted to slapping and shaking him during questioning by police, according to the affidavit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.