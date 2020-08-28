NEVADA, Mo. — A 20-year-old defendant in a child molestation case in Vernon County has taken a plea deal that would limit the prison term he might receive for sexual abuse of a 7-year-old girl to no more than seven years.
Joshua Bennett pleaded guilty Aug. 14 in Vernon County Circuit Court to a single count of second-degree child molestation in a plea deal capping his sentence at seven years and dismissing a second count for allegedly having committed a similar act with the girl on a second occasion. Bennett had been facing up to 15 years in prison on each count.
Circuit Judge David Munton has set the defendant's sentencing hearing Sept. 29.
The girl disclosed during an interview June 24 at the Children's Center in Nevada that Bennett would ask her to cuddle with him and then touch her inappropriately. A probable-cause affidavit states that Bennett initially denied ever having been left alone with the girl or ever doing anything sexual with her. The document states that he subsequently told an officer: "I don't remember what happened."
