A 20-year-old Webb City man pleaded guilty Monday to sexual abuse of an autistic girl in a plea agreement that could result in his release on probation after 120 days at a sex offender assessment unit.
Gabriel J.L. Abshier changed his plea to guilty in Jasper County Circuit Court on a charge of statutory sodomy with a child under 12 years old in a plea agreement calling for an underlying sentence of 15 years.
The charge carries a punishment range from 10 years to life in prison. But the defendant's plea deal calls for a court review for possible placement on probation after a 120-day assessment of Abshier at the sex offender unit.
Judge Gayle Crane ordered a sentencing assessment of the defendant and set his sentencing hearing for June 6.
Abshier, who was described as homeless in a probable-cause affidavit, sexually assaulted the girl Oct. 23, 2020, in Webb City. He was 19 at the time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.