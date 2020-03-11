A Joplin man pleaded guilty this week to drug and weapon charges stemming from an Ozarks Drug Enforcement Team arrest in 2019.
Logan P. Baker, 31, pleaded guilty Monday in Jasper County Circuit Court to delivery of a controlled substance and unlawful use of a weapon in a plea agreement limiting the length of prison time he might have to serve on the drug charge to five years. He was facing up to 10 years for the drug offense and up to four years for the weapon offense.
Judge David Mouton delayed formal acceptance or rejection of the plea deal and ordered a sentencing assessment of the defendant with a sentencing hearing set for May 4.
The drug enforcement team served a search warrant May 22, 2019, on the defendant's motel room on West 30th Street. Team members seized 16 grams of methamphetamine, a digital scale and bags commonly used to package meth for sale. They also found a loaded handgun under a pillow of the defendant's bed, according to a probable-cause affidavit.
