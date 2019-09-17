A Joplin man and a Webb City man pleaded guilty Monday to felony domestic assault charges in separate cases in Jasper County Circuit Court with plea agreements calling for 120-day stays in the state's Institutional Treatment Center program.
Daniel L. Garcia, 42, of Joplin, pleaded guilty to second-degree assault in a plea deal dismissing a related count of child abuse and limiting the sentence he might receive to no more than four years, with the term to be served in the ITC program and the court to review the matter after 120 days for possible placement on probation.
Garcia was accused of assaulting his ex-girlfriend and his 11-year-old son on July 22, 2018, at the ex-girlfriend's apartment in Joplin. A probable-cause affidavit states that he entered her bedroom while she was asleep and began hitting her in the head and choking her to the point she could not breathe.
She managed to shove him off her and escaped into the hallway of her apartment building, where Garcia followed her and began kicking her and threatening to kill her. He then allegedly went back into the apartment and into his son's bedroom, where he hit him in the side of the head several times, according to the affidavit.
Ronnie L. Johnston, 58, of Webb City, also pleaded guilty to second-degree domestic assault in a plea deal dismissing related felony counts of third-degree assault and resisting arrest and capping the sentence he might receive at four years with the term to be served in the ITC program and the court to review for possible placement on probation after 120 days.
Johnston punched his girlfriend in the face and arm during an assault April 25 at his residence on Webb Street. He was also accused of assaulting the police officer who was trying to arrest him by punching him in the face, according to a probable-cause affidavit.
Circuit Judge Gayle Crane set sentencing hearings Sept. 30 for both defendants pending the probation office's securing of bed dates for them in the ITC program.
