Jasper County Judge Gayle Crane accepted guilty pleas Monday from two defendants in separate statutory rape cases.
Jon C. Donahue, 25, of Carthage, pleaded guilty to having sexual relations with an underage girl in a plea agreement limiting the prison time he might receive to no more than five years.
Donahue changed his plea to guilty on a charge of second-degree statutory rape at a hearing Jasper County Circuit Court. The judge delayed formal acceptance or rejection of the plea agreement and ordered the completion of a sentencing assessment of the defendant before a sentencing hearing Jan. 25.
The conviction stems from an underage girl's disclosures in March 2019 that she'd had consensual sex with the defendant, who was 23 at the time. She told investigators that he knew how old she was when the contact took place. Second-degree statutory rape applies to victims between the ages of 14 and 16.
Yoni Gomez, 25, of Carthage, also pleaded guilty to second-degree statutory rape in a plea agreement dismissing a second count of the same offense and limiting the sentence he might receive to no more than five years. The judge set his sentencing hearing for the same date, Jan. 25.
Gomez was accused of having sexual relations with an underage girl in April and May of this year in Carthage. The girl told investigators during an interview at the Children's Center in Joplin that she had tried to fend off the defendant's sexual advances, but he would not take "no" for an answer, even when she told him how old she was.
