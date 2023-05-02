Joplin patrol officers detained three people for questioning Sunday night and arrested one of them after hearing gunshots in the 600 block of South High Avenue.
Capt. William Davis said officers found a handgun and casings on the ground in the backyard of 601 S. High Ave. and ended up arresting Dennis L. Sylvester, 53, of Joplin.
Sylvester was charged with unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm as a convicted felon. Davis said Sylvester has a drug-related felony conviction that legally prohibits him from possessing or using a firearm.
