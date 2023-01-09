A gunman robbed the Casey's convenience store in Airport Drive Sunday night, according to the Jasper County Sheriff's Department.
The sheriff's office said in a news release Monday that the robber entered the store at 5869 N. Main St. about 9:45 p.m., demanded money from the cash register and fled.
No shots were fired and no one was injured in the course of the robbery, the sheriff's office said. The crime remained under investigation Monday without any arrest having been made.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.