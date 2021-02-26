PITTSBURG, Kan. — A lone gunman robbed a Casey's convenience store late Thursday night in Pittsburg, making off with an undisclosed amount of cash.
Pittsburg police said a stocky man wearing a hooded sweatshirt and mask entered the store at 612 S. Broadway about 11:30 p.m. displaying a handgun and demanding the money on hand in the cash register.
He struck an employee with the gun during the course of the robbery and fled the building headed south, police said. Police efforts to locate the robber in the area were unsuccessful and no arrests had been made by Friday afternoon.
