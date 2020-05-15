NEVADA, Mo. — A Milo man is facing drug and gun charges in the wake of a traffic stop conducted by a Vernon County deputy Thursday morning near Nevada.
Sheriff Jason Mosher said 29-year-old Dakota A. Herren was arrested on an active warrant for a traffic offense when the deputy stopped a vehicle Herren was driving on East Molly Road. The arrest led to the deputy's seizure of some methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, two loaded handguns and an illegally modified rifle purportedly found in the vehicle.
Herren was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance, unlawful use of a weapon and possession of an illegal weapon as well as several traffic offenses. Mosher said the arrest later led to the recovery of some stolen property at another location.
Herren remained in custody Friday at the Vernon County Jail on a $10,000 cash-only bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.