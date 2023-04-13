MOUNT VERNON, Mo. — A north-central Missouri man was granted a five-year suspended term and probation when he pleaded guilty this week to cutting another man with a knife a year ago.
Isaiah M. Reyes, 23, of Hallsville, pleaded guilty Monday in Lawrence County Circuit Court to a reduced count of second-degree assault in a plea agreement dismissing a related count of armed criminal action and calling for a suspended sentence.
Judge David Cole accepted the plea bargain and placed the defendant on supervised probation for five years.
Reyes had been facing the more serious offense of first-degree assault in the slashing of Timothy Wadkins in 2022.
Wadkins told a Lawrence County deputy that Reyes came up behind him in a location that was not made clear in court records and hit him in his side before pulling out a knife and cutting him across his waist, chest and right arm. The relationship of the two also was not made clear in court records.
Wadkins slumped to the floor and Reyes knelt down beside him and said: "I'm sorry I have to do this," according to a probable-cause affidavit. He then explained to Wadkins that he had been afraid that someone was going to hurt him.
Wadkins assured him that no one was out to hurt him and managed to take the knife away from him, the affidavit states.
